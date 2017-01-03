Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 11

The Aristocats jazz trio - with Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo - plays 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays this winter at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.

