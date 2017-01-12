"Stand Against Gun Violence" rally
Local activists and elected officials are joining together Monday for a special rally to address gun violence. The "Stand Against Gun Violence" event is the 4th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Rally for Justice and Peace and is set to follow the parade through downtown Charleston.
