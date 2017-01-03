SCDOT prepares pre-treatment for roads in Horry County
Roads are always one of the biggest concerns when cold temperatures move in, so SCDOT is already starting to prepare to make them as safe as possible. SCDOT workers spent half a day Thursday out at the office off Highway 701 past Conway getting everything ready to go out at 7 a.m. Friday to treat the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
