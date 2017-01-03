SCDOT prepares pre-treatment for road...

SCDOT prepares pre-treatment for roads in Horry County

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Roads are always one of the biggest concerns when cold temperatures move in, so SCDOT is already starting to prepare to make them as safe as possible. SCDOT workers spent half a day Thursday out at the office off Highway 701 past Conway getting everything ready to go out at 7 a.m. Friday to treat the roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Jonathan malpass 13 hr Whoever u think i... 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jan 3 Terrible Buyers R... 34
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Dec 27 Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC