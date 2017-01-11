Police seeking Conway man wanted in Friday shooting
Horry County police have obtained arrest warrants for 30-year-old William Arthur Craig, Jr., charging him with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police say Craig is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
