Police respond to shooting in area of Pitch Landing Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC A Circle K cashier told police she heard about three gunshots in the area of Pitch Landing Road and Highway 701 South after a suspicious woman came into the store, according to Horry County's police report. The cashier said the suspicious woman, dressed as a man, came into the store and didn't purchase any items.

