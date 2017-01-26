Police name Conway bank robbery suspect, who is still at large

A 35-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been named as a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Conway National Bank earlier this week, police said. Horry County police identified Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr. as the man they believe to be responsible for the robbery of Conway National Bank at 1360 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a release from Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.