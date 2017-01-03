Patrons, bar owners get one chance to...

Patrons, bar owners get one chance to comment on late-night bar rules

Bar owners and patrons will get their say Tuesday night on whether late-night clubs should adhere to new rules and pay annual fees to continue night-owl hours. The Horry County Council will hold the only hearing on the new ordinance before casting the final vote to pass the regulations during their regular meeting in Conway at 6 p.m. The rules require that business owners pay a $250 annual fee, undergo extensive background checks and file safety plans that detail how the bar will deter crime.

