Injury accident blocks southbound lanes of US 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, SC A traffic accident with injuries is blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 501 south of Conway. The accident was reported at about 7:36 a.m. on U.S. 501 southbound at Academy Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
