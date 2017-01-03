Injury accident blocks southbound lan...

Injury accident blocks southbound lanes of US 501 near Conway

21 hrs ago

HORRY COUNTY, SC A traffic accident with injuries is blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 501 south of Conway. The accident was reported at about 7:36 a.m. on U.S. 501 southbound at Academy Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Conway, SC

