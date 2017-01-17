Herea s how much a property tax increase will cost homeowners
The Horry County School Board's finance committee on Monday met to discuss how much money a tax increase would generate as well as the amount of funds that could be generated through bonds. "I think it was more of an information session," said Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Dee
|87
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC