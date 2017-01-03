Conway woman sentenced to 20 years fo...

Conway woman sentenced to 20 years for home invasion

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Latasha Lynne Shelley, 35, of Conway, pled guilty to armed robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of kidnapping before before Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons, who sentenced her to 20 years in prison, said Senior Assistant Solicitor George H. DeBusk Jr., who prosecuted the case, according to a news release. Horry County police arrested Shelley in connection with an incident that happened in October 2015 at a home on Highway 19 in the Conway area, the release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office states.

Conway, SC

