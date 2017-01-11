Conway woman sentenced to 20 years for 2015 home invasion, robbery

CONWAY, SC A Conway woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after allegedly tying up two women, ages 72 and 90, locking them in a bathroom, and ransacking their Conway-area home in October 2015. Latasha Lynne Shelley, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery, kidnapping and burglary charges on Monday, according to a news release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

