Conway police search for man accused of shooting at three people

Thursday Jan 26

CONWAY, SC Conway police are searching for the suspect accused of opening fire on three people near Altman Circle. According to a Conway Police Department press release, the incident happened on Jan. 15. No one was hit during the shooting.

