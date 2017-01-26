Conway police search for man accused of shooting at three people
CONWAY, SC Conway police are searching for the suspect accused of opening fire on three people near Altman Circle. According to a Conway Police Department press release, the incident happened on Jan. 15. No one was hit during the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Jack
|4
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 25
|N2wfsn2bbc
|29
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC