Conway police investigate suspicious envelope at Social Security Office, closes building
The Conway Police Department responded to the Social Security Administration building at 1316 Third Avenue in Conway for reports of an envelope containing an unknown substance. CONWAY, SC The Conway Police Department responded to the Social Security Administration building at 1316 Third Avenue in Conway for reports of an envelope containing an unknown substance.
