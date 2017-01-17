Conway police arrest man wanted in Lexington County
Conway police responded to a confirmation that a known wanted person was in the vicinity of the Coastal Club Apartments of CCU, according to a police report. Desman Earl Chestnut was wanted in Lexington County for attempted murder and fraud, and was living in the apartment complex with his girlfriend Madison Marie Loader.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|13 hr
|Dee
|87
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|Jan 14
|Kuyahoora
|2
