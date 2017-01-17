Conway man charged with robbing couple while armed
HORRY COUNTY, SC A Conway man remained in jail Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly robbing a man and woman of their cellphones while armed with a gun. According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Micha Queshawn Dennison, 19, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madie Godin
|Mon
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|Jan 14
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC