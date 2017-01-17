Conway man charged with robbing couple while armed

HORRY COUNTY, SC A Conway man remained in jail Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly robbing a man and woman of their cellphones while armed with a gun. According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Micha Queshawn Dennison, 19, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

