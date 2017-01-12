Conway Innovation Center launches bus...

Conway Innovation Center launches business loan program

Thursday

The Conway Innovation Center is starting the New Year with some good news for people who want to start new businesses or upgrade an existing one. Through a new affiliation with CommunityWorks Carolina in Greenville, CIC officials are now offering microloans of up to $50,000 at 8 percent with a six-year payback.

