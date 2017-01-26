Conway High School student arrested a...

Conway High School student arrested after confrontation with former students

CONWAY, SC A Conway High School student was arrested for disturbing schools after a confrontation occurred between him and two other men January 10, according to Conway's police report. The responding officer said 19-year-old Akeem Sherman and the men, who are former students, were about to fight after a verbal argument.

