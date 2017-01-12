Bust nets prostitution, alcohol charges

MYRTLE BEACH An Horry County police investigation of prostitution complaints linked to the Internet resulted in two of three women being charged with prostitution Thursday in Conway, according to a police report. Police issued citations to Pamela Betty Jean Gravely, 41, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Gina M. Laform, 48, of Murrells Inlet for prostitution.

