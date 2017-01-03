a Elvis Livesa tour kicks off at Lege...

a Elvis Livesa tour kicks off at Legends in Concert | Best Bets

19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Jay Dupuis, the worldwide winner in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest for 2014, shares the stage with an ensemble on the "Elvis Lives" tour. The sixth annual tour, including Dupuis and an Ann-Margret tribute performer, kicks off 2017 with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach.

