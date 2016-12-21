Volunteering, such as for hospice, a gift, at any time of year
Caris Healthcare in Conway, which seeks volunteers to give companionship to hospice patients or help with administrative office duties in that function, also provides free blood pressure screenings at once a month locally. For details on volunteering or about scheduling screenings, contact Amy Flora 843-349-4400, or email [email protected]
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15)
|Dec 10
|Miss Manners
|11
