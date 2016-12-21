This week along the Grand Strand

One of the highlights of Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker" production is the inclusion of local celebrities / community heroes who have been invited to perform the role of "Mother Ginger"- a giant, jolly and comical figure- so big and round, with her skirts big enough to hide a group of little children who come out from under her voluminous garment and voluptuous self. Who qualifies as a "Mother Ginger" local celebrity or community hero? Personalities who are the most respected, adored, influential, caring and/or generous community leader in the area are nominated and selected to perform as the "Mother Ginger" character.

