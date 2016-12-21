This week along the Grand Strand

This week along the Grand Strand

Friday Dec 16

One of the highlights of Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker" production is the inclusion of local celebrities / community heroes who have been invited to perform the role of "Mother Ginger"- a giant, jolly and comical figure- so big and round, with her skirts big enough to hide a group of little children who come out from under her voluminous garment and voluptuous self. Who qualifies as a "Mother Ginger" local celebrity or community hero? Personalities who are the most respected, adored, influential, caring and/or generous community leader in the area are nominated and selected to perform as the "Mother Ginger" character.

