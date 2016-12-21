Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Dec. 19

The 21st annual "HTC Christmas Card to the Community" will premiere at 8 p.m. Saturday, on the Conway-based cable TV system's local access Channel 4. See musical presentations by the chancel choir and orchestra from Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, including "Gloria Deo"; and the Long Bay Symphony and Carolina Master Chorale in concert for Handel's "Messiah," at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island. HTC also plans to air "Christmas Card to the Community" programs from previous seasons this Friday and Saturday.

