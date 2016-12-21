Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 17

See a "Spiny Lobsters" program - about a species that unlike some other lobsters, species does not have large claws to help in catching prey - at 11 a.m. Saturday at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Unlike The program's free with museum admission. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.