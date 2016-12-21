Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 16

This photo shows a poster for "Season of Light," a show at noon and 6 p.m. as part of the Sky Theater schedule this month for Thursdays-Saturdays and Dec. 26-28, at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org. This is the final weekend for the third annual "Small Works Show" - with no work exceeding 12 inches in any dimension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.