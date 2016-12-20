Report: Suspect beats victims with baseball bat, wrecks bedroom over Christmas gift argument
HORRY COUNYT, SC Officers responded to Kerri Circle in the Conway area in reference to an assault that occurred Tuesday involving a daughter and granddaughter, according to Horry County's police report. One of the victims was holding her left arm and complaining that she thought she had broken it while protecting her face from the baseball bat hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15)
|Dec 10
|Miss Manners
|11
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC