Report: Suspect beats victims with baseball bat, wrecks bedroom over Christmas gift argument

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

HORRY COUNYT, SC Officers responded to Kerri Circle in the Conway area in reference to an assault that occurred Tuesday involving a daughter and granddaughter, according to Horry County's police report. One of the victims was holding her left arm and complaining that she thought she had broken it while protecting her face from the baseball bat hits.

