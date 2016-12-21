Police make arrests at possible meth lab within half mile of Conway school

A possible meth lab in Conway less than a half mile from an elementary school resulted in four arrests this week, according to a story first published by WPDE . Kenneth Shawn Brown, 49; Crystal Dawn Holt, 36; and Lacy Nicole Larson, 47, all of Conway, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing with intent to distribute crack cocaine and distributing or manufacturing drugs near a school.

