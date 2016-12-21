Loris man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in deadly 2015 shooting, receives 22-year sentence
CONWAY, SC A man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to a deadly 2015 shooting. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Gary Batton, 37, of Loris, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received the sentence of 22 years.
