Loris man pleads guilty to voluntary ...

Loris man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in deadly 2015 shooting, receives 22-year sentence

Wednesday Dec 14

CONWAY, SC A man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to a deadly 2015 shooting. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Gary Batton, 37, of Loris, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received the sentence of 22 years.

