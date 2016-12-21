Cancer couldn't erase Betty's love of...

Cancer couldn't erase Betty's love of Christmas

Thursday Dec 22

Few posts over the past few years have generated as much feedback as one we put up last week about the angel wings that were added this year to the Christmas light show on Sessions Street. The angel wings pay tribute to Betty Skipper, who, along with her husband Eugene, began delighting people in 1973 with their beautifully decorated yard.

