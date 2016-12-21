Cancer couldn't erase Betty's love of Christmas
Few posts over the past few years have generated as much feedback as one we put up last week about the angel wings that were added this year to the Christmas light show on Sessions Street. The angel wings pay tribute to Betty Skipper, who, along with her husband Eugene, began delighting people in 1973 with their beautifully decorated yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15)
|Dec 10
|Miss Manners
|11
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC