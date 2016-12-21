Arts column
Earlier this month, the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia awarded Yvette L. Cummings, from Conway, SC, the 701 CCA Prize 2016. Her work explores memory and the long term effects of child abuse on the survivor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15)
|Dec 10
|Miss Manners
|11
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC