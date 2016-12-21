Arrest warrant for man charged in death of taxi cab driver dismissed
The arrest warrant for Malik Dajour Garner has been dismissed. Garner, 18, of Conway was charged in the murder of David Bennett, a Yellow Cab Taxi driver.
