After election, Horry County sees more interest from companies looking to expand, relocate
The business world's interest in Horry County spiked after last month's presidential election, the county's top industry recruiter said. Josh Kay, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. , attributed the increased attention to business leaders' confidence.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15)
|Dec 10
|Miss Manners
|11
