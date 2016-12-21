After election, Horry County sees mor...

After election, Horry County sees more interest from companies looking to expand, relocate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Horry Independent

The business world's interest in Horry County spiked after last month's presidential election, the county's top industry recruiter said. Josh Kay, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. , attributed the increased attention to business leaders' confidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex Dec 18 Info Needed 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Dec 15 DrThorntonSux 33
Sean McLaughlin (Sep '15) Dec 10 Miss Manners 11
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC