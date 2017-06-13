Yesterdays: 06/13/17
The hiring of Greg Murry of the Springdale School District was unanimously approved by the Conway School District's Board of Education in an executive session. Murry was the school finance guru for Arkansas, School Board President Terry Fiddler said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|--Bad Dad--
|36,998
|Kristen yancey
|3 hr
|Real N|G
|17
|Beware
|Wed
|Effing famous
|10
|Do you approve of Gary Fletcher as Mayor? (Jun '13)
|Tue
|city clerk
|16
|Trying to get partd
|Tue
|House of
|1
|A Look Back: Pinnacle Springs
|Mon
|Thelawdog
|2
|Did Landmark Baptist Church turn into a cult? (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|immature kid
|18
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC