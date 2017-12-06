Yesterdays: 06/12/17
A compromise between Mayflower School District Superintendent John Gray and Mayor Randy Holland cleared the way for a 10-classroom addition to Mayflower Elementary School. The city abandoned its rights to Grove Street to make it a school driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|Ashamed
|36,881
|Kristen yancey
|4 hr
|Will72076
|4
|Do you approve of Gary Fletcher as Mayor? (Jun '13)
|Jun 10
|general pulaski
|15
|Did Landmark Baptist Church turn into a cult? (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|immature kid
|18
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Jun 8
|Nurse Owens
|46
|Faulkner County man found in possession of stol...
|Jun 5
|Texan
|1
|zandy ferguson
|Jun 3
|u stupid wh o r e
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC