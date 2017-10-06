Yesterdays: 06/10/17
Funding for a nine-field boys' baseball complex at the city's YBMA Park and a girls' softball complex on Siebenmorgen Road would be decided through a bond issue election. The measure called for the issuance of a $13.5 million bond issue so that the plans can be realized by 2010.
