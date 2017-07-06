Roundabout: 06/07/17
Choosing to Excel is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Gary Fletcher as Mayor? (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|The Voice
|13
|Did Landmark Baptist Church turn into a cult? (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Amen
|13
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Red Neckerson
|36,766
|The wreck involving 3 teens? (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Nurse Owens
|46
|Faulkner County man found in possession of stol...
|Jun 5
|Texan
|1
|zandy ferguson
|Jun 3
|u stupid wh o r e
|1
|Leigh Campise
|May 26
|guest
|1
