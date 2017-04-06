Roundabout: 06/04/17
Choosing to Excel is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
