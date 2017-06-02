Police seek help locating missing man
Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said 62-year-old Danny Gadberry was last seen at his home at 541 Grove St. in Conway on Thursday. Police advised he is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a black cut-off T-shirt and black combat boots.
