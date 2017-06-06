Police searching for - armed, dangerous' suspect

Kendall Deon Rudley, 26, of North Little Rock is charged with refusing to submit to arrest, driving on a suspended license, fleeing in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, defective equipment and fleeing on foot after he allegedly fled from Conway police on Memorial Day. According to court documents, an officer pulled over a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe by Centennial Valley Apartments Phase 2 shortly before midnight May 29 because the license plate light was out.

