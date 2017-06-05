Police identify vet from Saturday's s...

Police identify vet from Saturday's stand off

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Authorities have identified the man involved in a stand off with Conway officers Saturday night outside JJ's Grill and Old Chicago that lasted for almost seven hours. "The man who was involved in the stand-off with the CPD [Conway Police Department] is 33-year-old Clint Oswald of Faulkner County," spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Red Neckerson 36,663
News Man Pleads Guilty in Bizarre Attempt to Rob, Ki... (Nov '09) 21 hr tongclub23 3
News Faulkner County man found in possession of stol... Mon Texan 1
Did Landmark Baptist Church turn into a cult? (Aug '15) Sun YuckFouBuddy 11
why Jun 4 YuckFouBuddy 6
zandy ferguson Jun 3 u stupid wh o r e 1
Griswolds May 31 Just Curious 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC