CPD seeks woman suspected of cashing stolen checks

Police believe the woman shown in this screenshot from surveillance video tried to cash stolen out-of-state checks while driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The Conway Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman suspected of trying to cash a stolen out-of-state check at a local bank.

