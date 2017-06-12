Conway Tractor Supply to Host Pet Adoptions
During the event - which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners - families will have the opportunity to visit with adoptable animals, and are also invited to interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about the joys and responsibilities associated with owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more. Purina Days is an annual in-store event from June 14-18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them.
