Conway Pediatric Cancer Survivors Trantham, Goodwin Receive CARTI...

First Lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson and Dennis Jungmeyer present Conway pediatric cancer survivor CheyAnn Trantham with the Sissy's Log Cabin Fellowship Award along with a CARTI Kids Dennis Jungmeyer Scholarship valued at $3,500 during a special ceremony at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion on May 31. Haley Goodwin, of Conway, receives the Snell Prosthetic and Orthotic Laboratory Fellowship Award along with a CARTI Kids Dennis Jungmeyer Scholarship valued at $3,500 from First Lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson and Dennis Jungmeyer during a special ceremony held May 31 at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.
