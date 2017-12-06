Club News: 06/12/17

Front Row, from left Carol Rolf, Debbie Harris, Donna Bivens, Peggy Leger, Bev Freiley; back row, from left, Vicky Kugler, Julie Walker, Pam Moore, Donna Overon and Priscilla Waszkiewicz. Encourged to wear orange, attendees of the monthly meeting of the Faulkner County Democratic Women voiced their concern of gun violence in today's climate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.