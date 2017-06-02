Are U.S. attorney decisions near?
In late April, Politico reported that Donald Trump was expected to begin moving within three weeks on U.S. attorney appointments. All were fired in March and career prosecutors have been serving in the interim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|36,551
|why
|6 hr
|Jonesboro MD
|5
|zandy ferguson
|13 hr
|u stupid wh o r e
|1
|Did Landmark Baptist Church turn into a cult? (Aug '15)
|Fri
|bob
|9
|Griswolds
|May 31
|Just Curious
|1
|ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009
|May 30
|Lesbihonestokay
|5
|pamela sue Conrad-cossey
|May 28
|active shooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC