Yesterdays | 5-10-17

The Conway City Council held a special meeting with Conway School District officials to discuss plans for improving streets near the Conway High School West campus. Proposed improvements included a roundabout at Prince Street and Western Avenue, widening portions of Prince Street to four lanes and a new school driveway proposed by the district which would connect the school's large parking lot and the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium with Western Avenue north of Prince Street.

