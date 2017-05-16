Yesterdays: 05/16/17

Winners of the Women's Inc. "Big Dreams Essay Contest" were Sarah Nulsen, Laci Rios, Emily Cato, Katie Hicks, Kennedy Maltbia, Katherine Murphy, Rebecca Philpott, Morgan Sweere, Taylor Hahn, Katie Kemp, Madison Shaw and Olivia Tzeng. Finalists were honored at a special reception at the President's Home at UCA.

