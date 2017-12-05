Yesterdays | 05-12-17
UCA added 12 members to the Hall of Fame. They were Perry Shock, Jeff Fusilier, Cliff Garrison, Joe Dillard, Bob Gravett, Charles "Dub" McGibbony, Vaughn Edwards, Joe Carter, Phil Caldwell, Fred Jackson, David Johnston, and Angela Watson.
