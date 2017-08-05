Yesterdays | 05-08-17
The Children's Theatre to Go presented "Gidget's Gadget to Bamboozle Beanie" at Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA. Student actors included Molly Henager, Caitlin Straw, Jace Motley, Katie Barbour, Abby Shourd, Katie Oslica, Ben Scheuter, Col Schott, Jeni Fuller, Jacob Webb and Ellie Halloran.
