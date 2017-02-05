Yesterdays | 05-02-17
Bill Johnson, who had been the voice of the UCA Bears for the last 40 years, retired from broadcasting to devote all of his energy to his new position in the athletic department working on athletic development and advancement. In addition, he would serve as ambassador to UCA's Purple Circle during UCA football games.
