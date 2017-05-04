UCA Nursing School awards 2017 scholarships
The School of Nursing at the University of Central Arkansas recently announced the award of undergraduate and graduate scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Lindsay Massey, of Conway, has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the Betty Martin Nursing Scholarship.
